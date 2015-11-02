Amazing Maps of Medieval Cities

Here are some great maps of some great medieval cities for your information and entertainment.

maps-of-medieval-cities-bologna
Bologna
maps-of-medieval-cities-bristol
Bristol
maps-of-medieval-cities-brugge
Brugge
maps-of-medieval-cities-brussels
Brussels
maps-of-medieval-cities-budapest-in-1617
Budapest in 1617
maps-of-medieval-cities-chester
Chester
maps-of-medieval-cities-istanbul
Constantinople
maps-of-medieval-cities-cracow-1493
Cracow 1493
maps-of-medieval-cities-Edirne-1688
Edirne 1688
maps-of-medieval-cities-Granada-1572
Granada 1572
maps-of-medieval-cities-exeter-1617
Exeter 1617
maps-of-medieval-cities-Edinburgh
Edinburgh
maps-of-medieval-cities--Ferrara-1600
Ferrara 1600
maps-of-medieval-cities-florence-1493-nuremberg-chronicle
Florence 1493
maps-of-medieval-cities-hamburg-1572
Hamburg 1572
maps-of-medieval-cities-jerusalem
Jerusalem
maps-of-medieval-cities-lavret
Lavret
maps-of-medieval-cities-london-1560
London 1560
maps-of-medieval-cities-Milan
Milan
maps-of-medieval-cities-orvieto
Orvieto
maps-of-medieval-cities-palmanova-italy
Palmanova Italy
maps-of-medieval-cities-Paris_1550
Paris 1550
maps-of-medieval-cities-paris, 1569
Paris 1569
maps-of-medieval-cities-scandinavia
Scandinavia

    maps-of-medieval-cities-sevilla
    Sevilla
    maps-of-medieval-cities-sevilla2
    Sevilla
    maps-of-medieval-cities-toledo
    Toledo
    maps-of-medieval-cities-tunis-1574
    Tunis 1574
    maps-of-medieval-cities-valleta-malta-1705
    Valleta 1705
    maps-of-medieval-cities-venezia_1550
    Venezia 1550
    medieval-map-of-the-holy-land
    The Holy Land

    19 thoughts on “Amazing Maps of Medieval Cities”

    1. Yes, drawn post-medievally, but thanks for finding and posting these efforts of our forebears to show us how they “saw” their cities. Fascinating and well-done. The maps are beautifully prepared for digital.

